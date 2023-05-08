 
Monday May 08, 2023
Raghav Juyal talks about his equation with rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill

Indian dancer Raghav Juyal, who has been reportedly dating Shehnaaz Gill, opened about their equation.

Amid dating rumours, Ragahv clearly told Hindustan Times that his is currently single and not dating Shehnaaz.

“No, no truth at all. Bhai (actor Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai. I’m like bhai single”, stated the KKBKKJ actor.

While talking about Shehnaaz, the dancer turned actor added: “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai.”

“The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends.”

The 31-years old actor further stated: “I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari.”

India Today reported Raghav Juyal also praised Shehnaaz Gill during his interview. He said: “For Shehnaaz, I think she is the strongest person on earth. There is no one as strong as her, according to me. If you want to learn honesty in art form or craft, one should take tuition from Shehnaaz.”

