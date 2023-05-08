Simu Liu on new Barbie movie: ‘the world is not ready as it’s impactful’

Simu Liu has recently revealed that his upcoming Barbie movie will “break the zeitgeist”.



Speaking to Daily Mail at the Met Gala, Liu, who will essay one of the Kens in a highly-anticipated movie, said, “I don’t think the world is ready for just how much this movie will break the zeitgeist because it truly is impactful.”

Gushing about the movie and director Greta Gerwig, the Legend of Ten Rings actor stated, “It's smart, it's subversive, and Greta is just a generational filmmaker and getting to be one of her Kens is just such an honor.'

During the event, Liu revealed that he was given the opportunity to watch “a cut of the movie”.

“'Filming it was an incredible experience,” remarked the actor.

Liu added, “They just screened the film for me last week and I got to watch it and it is so incredible.”

Besides Liu, the movie also features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.