Kanye West fashion show flaunts Nazi symbols?

Tuesday May 09, 2023
Kanye West’s alleged fascination with Nazism is not uncommon.

However, a recent fashion show organized by the controversial rapper in Los Angeles, calling it Yeezy Season 10 was overshadowed by reported Nazism links.

According to Hiphopdx, Stem Player, the former commercial partner of Ye charted the connection, who earlier disassociated with the rapper due to his anti-Semitic outbursts.

The audio company’s shared several pictures of the fashion show, in which models, all skinheads kneeled behind a line of candles.

The posture was compared to Charlottesville march of white nationalists holding tiki torches in 2017.

The second post focussed on the fashion mogul’s wife, Bianca Censori, sporting wings of a white angel, which they referred to highlight the polarising German Reich symbol the 45-year-old wore on a T-shirt last year.

Ultimately, the brand captioned the post, “Stem is not a part of this. If you found us through far right politics, this account isn’t for you. If you found us in other ways, clarification over and not needed. Back to building.”

The latest fashion show of father-of-four brand occurred nearly seven months after its predecessor Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris where the polarising rap star sported the “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Meanwhile, the Donda hitmaker has a history of making comments in praise of Nazism poster boy: Hitler.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye told Alex Jones on Infowars.

“I love everyone and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, and this guy who invented highways, who invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

Previously, it was also reported the Stronger rapper sought to name his album after condemned Germany’s former chancellor in 2018.

