 
Geo News

'Reminders of Him' sees life after prison of mother in trailer

Yet another book by Colleen Hoover is adapted, as the 'Reminders of Him' trailer is out

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Universal Pictures releases 'Reminders of Him' trailer

Reminders of Him is the latest movie which is based on noted author Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, as its trailer dropped.

Maika Monroe is set to lead the film whose synopsis follows, "A woman named Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), whose boyfriend is killed in a car crash with Kenna behind the wheel."

"After serving time in prison, Kenna returns to everyday life and hopes to meet the child she shared with her now-dead boyfriend, but she faces pushback from his remaining family and the man (Tyriq Withers) who adopted her daughter," the logline read.

Other cast members of the movie include Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, Rudy Pankow, and Lainey Wilson. Vanessa Caswill serves as the director of the feature. Reminders of Him bows out in cinemas on March 13, 2026.

It's worth noting the latest movie will mark the fourth adaptation of Colleen's work.

