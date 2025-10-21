Kim Kardashian receives birthday love from wife of world's fourth richest person amid backlash

Kim Kardashian: File photo

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, extended warm birthday wishes to Kim Kardashian, who turned 45 on October 21.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sánchez shared a photo with the reality star and business mogul, writing: “Happy birthday to the woman who lifts up everyone around her. Here’s to another year of fun adventures. Love you.”

Kardashian’s milestone birthday comes amid fresh online chatter surrounding her latest product launch, a controversial undergarment from her SKIMS line, priced at £34.

The undergarment sparked widespread mockery after British singer Cher Lloyd took a swipe at it on Instagram.

“Save your 34 pounds and grow the ....,” Lloyd wrote, sharing a photo of the product before adding, “They really know how to take the .....”

Kardashian has not publicly responded to the criticism.

Despite the controversy, Kardashian appeared unfazed, celebrating her birthday surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers from across the entertainment and business worlds.