Tuesday May 09, 2023
Ariana Madix dubs 'Scandoval' as 'tumultuous time'

Ariana Madix won big at MTV Award but she did not forget to throw shade on her cheating ex-Tom Sandoval.

The reality star accepts the award for Best Reality On-Screen Team with her Vanderpump Rules fellow stars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

“Obviously, it’s a very tumultuous time in all of our lives, but we are truly at our best when we come together as a team, so thank you,” Madix says.

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs as friends,” she added.

The latest award came after two months when Vanderpump Rules scandal unfolded where Sandoval cheated on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” a tipster tattled, adding that Madix had “no idea there were any issues” in her nearly 10-year relationship with Sandoval.

On the contrary, the musician said that he parted ways with the long-time girlfriend on Valentine's Day, two before Scandoval splashed on the headlines.

Speaking to Howie Mandel Does Stuf, the bar owner revealed, "She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,’” adding, “I didn’t know what to do. She was in complete denial and not accepting it.”

