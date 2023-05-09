Abel Tesfaye wants to 'reborn', bury 'The Weekend'

Abel Tesfaye no longer wanted to associate with the household name The Weekend, as he seek to chart his own identity.

Speaking to W Magazine, the Starboy singer said that his upcoming album is “probably [his] last hurrah as The Weeknd.”

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” adding, “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The 33-year-old also added that the next album would finish the trilogy beginning with the 2020s After Hours and the previous year’s Dawn FM.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he continued. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

Moreover, The Weekend has also lined up a film opposite Jenna Ortega, after debuting with 2019's Uncut Gems.