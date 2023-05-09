 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
PETA lauds James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: 'animal rights masterpiece'

PETA has recently honoured Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 director James Gunn with its ‘Not a Number’ award for his portrayal of “animal testing cruelty” in the movie.

The animal rights organisation has commended the movie for showing “cruel, callous and cold-blooded experiments on animals are real, and they're happening now”.

In a statement issued by PETA, Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said, “Through Rocket, James Gunn has put a face, a name, and a personality on the millions of vulnerable animals being cycled through laboratories as we speak.”

“PETA is celebrating this as the best animal rights film of the year for helping audiences see animals as individuals and suggesting that just because we can experiment on them doesn't mean that we should.”

The animal rights organisation dubbed the movie as “animal rights masterpiece” claiming that Rocket’s friends “Lylla, Teefs, and Floor, most animals used in laboratories are killed after enduring a lifetime of suffering”.

Earlier, the organisation recently slammed The Rings of Power after a horse died on the set of the Lord of the Rings spin-off.

“It seems that living underground with the orcs is par for the course for the producers of The Rings of Power, because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs and other humane methods,” stated Lange in March.

“Peta is calling on the show’s creators – and all other producers – to take on a new quest without using any real horses.”

In the end, Lange added, “If they can’t avoid exploiting animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spinoff for TV with torment as the theme.”

