Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' takes top spot on Netflix

One of the only five studios that don’t have an in-house streaming platform, Sony continues to offer top-ranking films on Netflix. Only four months after its theatrical release Sony’s Tom Hanks starrer “A Man Called Otto,” took the top spot among films on the streaming platform.

The comedy drama was trailing “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which was #1 two weeks ago.

A Man Called Otto is a remake of the remarkable Swedish film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel ‘A Man Called Ove’, which was nominated for an Oscar.

His character, Otto Anderson, is a 60-year-old man who plans to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbors and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

Tom Hanks, who won Academy Awards for "Forrest Gump" and "Philadelphia", told Reuters that zero auditions were required for his role, as he and his wife Rita Wilson bought the rights to adapt the novel and film for American audiences.

“Look, I’m selfish. I’m a selfish actor and I’m competitive and I know a good role when I see one and don’t think anybody else was considered for the role," said Hanks. "Because I selfishly said, ‘I know exactly what I want to do here, I know exactly how to be not just cranky but also always correct’."