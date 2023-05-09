Canadian rock band Sum 41 to disband after farewell tour

Sum 41 to disband after farewell tour

Canadian rock band Sum 41 announced they will be disbanding after 27 years.

The band behind hits like All Killer No Filler, Fat Lip and Chuck announced the news on Twitter. The group will part ways after releasing their album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ and going on a farewell tour.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the statement on Twitter read. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The band ensured fans they will be finishing all of their current tour dates and look forward to seeing all the ‘skumfuks’ on the road.

The statement concluded with: “We’re excited for what the future will bring for each of us.”

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Formed in 1996, the Canadian band rose to prominence with their 2001 debut studio album ‘All Killer No Filler.’ The band members include lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Jason "Cone" McCaslin, and drummer Frank Zummo. Sum 41's music is often classified as punk rock, pop punk, or alternative rock.