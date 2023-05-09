Media personality Hasbulla reportedly faces arrest for traffic rules violation

Hasbulla has been diagnosed with rickets and he initially saw a rise in fame back in 2021

Russian internet personality Hasbulla has reportedly been seized by the police for a traffic rules violation. Also known as ‘Mini Khabib’, he was taken in along with a group of friends as they broke traffic laws while celebrating a wedding.

He took to social media to post an apology, swearing to not repeat his mistakes. He also clarified that he had not been the one driving. According to the reports, the group blocked the main road so they could do donuts.

“That won’t happen again, people we apologize. we had to answer for it a little bit. I was not driving either,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Hasbulla has been diagnosed with a condition named rickets and he initially saw a rise in fame back in 2021. This is not the first time he has faced backlash, with the internet previously criticising him for his behaviour towards a cat, for which he had to apologize as well.

Acts such as blocking the roads and burning rubber are actually quite common during wedding season, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry of Dagestan.

”Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic. In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular, blocking the roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration.”