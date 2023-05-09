 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Robert De Niro welcomes baby at 79

Robert De Niro has revealed that he has welcomed a child at the age of 79.

Speaking to ET Canada, the Hollywood star said he has welcomed a seventh baby.

He made the revelation while discussing parenting and his most recent film, "About My Father".

The "Taxi Driver" actor said, "I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he explained. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

He opened up about the birth of his latest child when the interviewer asked him about his six children. "Seven, actually," he corrected the interviewer.

 Without sharing any further details, he said, "I just had a baby," The actor also avoided sharing the name of his partner who gave birth to his baby number 7. 

