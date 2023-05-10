 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75

Rita Lee, also known as the 'Queen of Brazilian Rock,' died at 75 after losing a two-year-long battle with lung cancer.

"We announce the death of Rita Lee at her home in Sao Paulo late last night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted," the singer's Instagram released a statement.

For the founding member of the popular tropicalia band Os Mutantes, tributes poured from all walks of life, including politicians and celebrities.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised her as "an artist ahead of her time" and "one of the greatest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music."

Born on Dec. 31, 1947, in Sao Paulo, Lee played a crucial role in the Tropicalia movement, where she challenged the military junta through her work.

The late singer has boasted 20 albums recorded with a whopping 55 million records sold, and her songs centred on then taboo subjects such as feminism and sexuality.

In 2021, Rita Lee was diagnosed with lung cancer 2021.

