Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried they may have to refer to Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George as "King of United Kingdom" one day.

Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, US TV host Megyn Kelly said that the couple is envious of Prince and Princess of Wales due to them being higher up in the royal chain than them.

In a conversation with GB News, Kelly said, “[Meghan] and Harry are insanely jealous and you know what they are going to be calling Princess Kate and Princess William’s children – King.”

“They are jealous of that,” she added.

She further shared that she believes the former actor struggled "playing second fiddle to that Kate Middleton.”

This comes after Prince Harry made a solo appearance at his father King Charles’ coronation ceremony while Meghan Markle stayed at home in California with the couple’s kids.

A body language expert analyzed the movements of the Duke and claimed that he wanted to strike a conversation with people at the crowning ceremony but no one wanted to talk to him.

