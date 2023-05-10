Tom Hanks breaks his silence on cancel culture

Tom Hanks has recently broken his silence on cancel culture while reacting to the current trend of “editing books” to not be “offensive” in this time and age.



Speaking with NBC News, Hanks, who’s busy promoting his new novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, revealed he won’t let someone else “decide what he should consider offensive”.

“I’m of the opinion that we’re all grown-ups here,” said the Forrest Gump star.

Hanks stated, “Let’s have faith in our own sensibilities as opposed to having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by.”

The Terminal actor mentioned, “Let me decide what I am offended by and what I’m not offended by.”

“I would be against reading any book from any era that says abridged due to modern sensitivities,” added Hanks.

Earlier, in an interview with PEOPLE, Hanks also discussed about movie-making, saying, “Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing.”

“It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labours that I know of,” remarked the actor.