Wednesday May 10, 2023
Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'

Scarlett Johansson says total strangers supported her through her lawsuit against Disney
Scarlett Johansson has recently opened up about her lawsuit against Disney, saying that she got support from people who were total strangers and had nothing to gain from the case.

In her interview with Variety, she said, “I couldn’t even walk through a restaurant without somebody saying, ‘Good for you. Stand up for yourself,’”

The 38-year-old added, “I could see that it had a bigger impact. I got support from strangers that have no skin in the game at all.”

Scarlett sued Disney back in 2021 for breach of contract by releasing her movie Black Widow in theaters and streaming platforms at the same time. 

She argued that the release of the film on streaming platforms had lessened its box office potential and cost her millions in potential income.

Recalling her struggle during the lawsuit, she said that it was sad for her but her pregnancy distracted her, “I was sad and disappointed”.

“...Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life. So, I had the most wonderful distraction in the world and soon after had a beautiful baby,” she added.

The Lucy actress went on to clarify that even though the fight with Disney got ugly, she still maintains an amicable relationship with many creatives there and is able to separate the creatives at Disney from their business department.

“ I believe in the magic of Disney,” she said. 

