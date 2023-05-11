 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Lionel Richie dismisses plastic surgery rumours amid online backlash

Lionel Richie says he would never get cosmetic work done and shares his secret to looking young
Lionel Richie has opened up about his secret to looking youthful, after facing criticism from online trolls who accused him of getting cosmetic surgery on his face.

The Stuck On You singer received backlash on Twitter after his performance at King Charles III's coronation, with some users claiming he looked "fake" and had undergone plastic surgery.

One user tweeted, “WTF was his plastic surgeon doing? Training or experimenting with new stuff?”

Talking to Daily Mail, Richie responded to the claims that he had got plastic surgery and elaborated that he would never choose cosmetic work as it can go horribly wrong.

"Plastic surgery locks you in for that year [for you to recover] and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there … You try and go back to reset, and you can’t," said Richie.

The Hello vocalist shared the secret to his age-defying appearance saying that he focuses on cardio, water intake, and good sleep. He also said that he stays away from red meat.

Richie is known to be good friends with King Charles III, having worked with him for the Prince’s Trust. 

The singer went on to share their banter about his youthful appearance. He said that the King has asked him many times about the secret to aging well and Richie suggested he join Hollywood. 

