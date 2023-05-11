 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Shakira's fans urge Tom Cruise to 'stay away from her'

Thursday May 11, 2023

Shakiras fans urge Tom Cruise to stay away from her

Shakira's fans reacted to her and Tom Cruise's romance rumours, asking the actor to stay away from their the singer.

Shakira and Tom are single and unattached at the moment, particularly the Colombian singer, who just gave a break to her romantic journey with longtime partner and soccer star Gerard Pique, who cheated on the singer with a less-famous woman, who he's currently dating.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star seemingly wants to court to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, in what could be a new romance, but her fans are having a hilarious reaction to the rumours.

Some media outlets show them as a great match, but Twitter certainly doesn't like the pairing and they're making it known in droves.

Shakira's fans are reacting to the news in their own way, with one tweeting: "SHAKIRA! LISTEN TO ME! HE'S TRYING TO RECRUIT YOU INTO SCIENTOLOGY! DON'T GO OUT WITH HIM! LISTEN TO ME! SHAKIRA!!"

Meanwhile, another fan apparently warned Tom, saying: "Get away from her' and 'stay away from her' trending because there are reports tom cruise wants to date shakira is sending me."

Shakira's fans reportedly don't want her to date Tom due to the actor's past relationships, as well as his connection to Scientology.

