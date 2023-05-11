Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Nick Jonas dating history

Priyanka Chopra made one thing crystal clear: she doesn't care about Nick Jonas's dating past.

Speaking to the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Citadel star said on Jonas Brother's member former girlfriends she does not “give a ****."

“I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," the Quantico star said.

The 40-year-old revealed they were “talking about the future” when the romance blossomed between the duo in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s also delved into her relationships before her marriage.

“I was like, ‘What the ****** **** are you doing?'” she recalled. “Like, ‘This is getting self-destructive at this point. I have to choose me.'”

Ultimately, The White Tiger alum “took two years off” to understand the pattern of “repeating her mistakes” as the “caretaker” in relationships “propping up” partners. In the process, she met Jonas.

It is pertinent to mention here Jonas reportedly dated Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Lily Collins and other A-list women.