Thursday May 11, 2023
Drew Barrymore dubs Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ‘ultimate couple’

Drew Barrymore is all praise for Justin Long’s relationship with Kate Bosworth, calling them “the ultimate couple”

During recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the host discussed that she and the Blue Crush actress shared “a very important person in common” and that is Long.

While speaking about Long and Bosworth’s engagement, Barrymore said, “My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world.”

Barrymore told Bosworth, “You've become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands,” adding, “ultimate couple you root for. Period.”

To this, Bosworth replied, “That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply.”

Long, whom Barrymore dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010, earlier appeared on the talk show for its season 3 premiere in September last year.

When asked Bosworth’s reaction at the show, the actress disclosed, “I was with him when he got the ask and he's like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show’, and I was like, ‘You have to do it!’”

“I was so excited, because I knew there's so much love between the two of you. ‘I always say you guys were in the tornado, right?” continued the 40-year-old.

Bosworth mentioned, “It's like the time in your life when you're like, ‘I want to feel and I want to do everything’, just like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. He just loves you so much.”

Meanwhile, Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement in April.

