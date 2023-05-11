 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Jennifer Garner says she wanted to become a ‘minister’ if not a celebrity

Jennifer Garner has recently revealed she aspired to become a “minister” if not a celebrity.

Speaking with Allure magazine, the 13 Going on 30 star said, “I would have really liked being a minister.”

“My mom thinks I still will be,” stated the 51-year-old.

The Alias actress mentioned, “I grew up in such a lovely church in the United Methodist Church, and the minister was like the den parent.”

While discussing about religion, the Daredevil actress pointed out, “What I like about the study of religion, it reminds me of the study of theatre — it’s really a liberal arts education.”

“You have to understand history, geography, literature. It’s art, it’s everything. I don’t know anything about Hinduism, Islam, so many other religions, and I wish I did,” explained the Juno actress.

Garner remarked, “That feels like a sign of respect.”

The actress, who share three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, shared that her children go to church with her.

“I think the more you engage, the more you learn about different ways that people believe and worship, the more you can sit next to anyone and be a neighbour,” mentioned the actress.

Garner added, “There’s such value in that to me. I don’t know that I will ever be someone who is writing a sermon Sunday morning, but I like the idea of it. I like the idea of going back to divinity school.”

