Thursday May 11, 2023
Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams supposed 'Seinfeld' curse

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus negated rumours suggesting a ‘curse’ surrounding the cast of the hit sitcom.

Louis-Dreyfus, who went on to work on several other high-profile projects and won an Emmy for HBO’s cringe comedy series Veep, brushed aside the curse talk as ‘moronic’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the supposed curse the actress said: “It was invented by the media.”

“They thought it was clever. You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!”

She added, “I think any time a project ends, it’s gutting for me, and that’s true of movies and TV shows. There is a focus and a camaraderie that’s very much present when you’re working hard on a project that you believe in, and when the circus leaves town, it’s a huge transition. There’s a real feeling of sadness for me. ‘Where did all my buddies go?’ ‘Where are my friends?'”

Louis-Dreyfus’ killed the curse with her success on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” which ran for five seasons and won her an Emmy.

"Curse this, baby!" she famously exclaimed following her win, challenging the curse authors.

Series co-creator Larry David also weighed in on the subject criticizing the idea of a curse, reiterating that it was ‘annoying to hear something like that.' 

