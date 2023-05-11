Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him

Cillian Murphy, famously known for his role in Peaky Blinders, is addressing his problems with the fame game.



The actor admits to Rolling Stone that he does not like clicking pictures with his fans.

Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy says being photographed by fans is 'offensive'

He adds: "I don’t go out. I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote.

Expressing his discomfort in being surrounded by the cameras, the actor goes on to compare himself with a 'woman.'

He adds:"I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me…"

Explaining his further views about fame, the Batman star noted: "Fame is like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination."

On the work front, Murphy is awaiting the release of his next with Christopher Nolan.

“It’s the best script I ever read,” Murphy told the outlet.

The story is told entirely in the first person from Oppenheimer’s perspective, which the actor appreciated. “I think the film is sensational. As a person who loves films — I’m not saying it ’cause I’m in the fucking thing, I hate looking at myself — but as a lover of film, as a cinephile, I’m a Chris Nolan fan.”