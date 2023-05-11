The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

New Netflix film "The Mother" featuring Jennifer Lopez premieres on May 12. Two days before the film's release, the singer and actress sat for an interview to talk about her role in the new thriller.

"I think it's really about that I'm getting these opportunities to play these roles that I wasn't even getting offered in my 20s and 30s," Lopez told Yahoo Entertainment.

She added, "So it's actually very empowering and when I get sent these scripts and I look at them. … I just think that there's a really beautiful story at the core of this and [we looked at] how big of an action movie [it could] be, depending on who we bought on as director, which [was] Niki."

In the film, she plays the role of a rogue military-trained assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to give up (Lucy Paez) from two vicious crime lords.

It's not for the first time she is appearing in an action film. Lopez notably starred in the acclaimed 1998 "Out of Sight" and the 2002 domestic abuse revenge thriller "Enough".