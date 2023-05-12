 
Friday May 12, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes

Elizabeth Olsen confesses she was scared of filming some scenes in the HBO series, Love & Death.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen, who plays killer Candy Montgomery in the series, discussed about shooting the murder scene with her co-star Lily Rabe.

“Lily was six months pregnant. It was awful. She had a double. And they also could erase [her belly] in post. But she was in a little shirt with a six-month belly! It was crazy,” said the 34-year-old.

The Godzilla actress continued, “And she really wanted to do everything.”

While praising about her co-star, Olsen mentioned, “Lily is a really physically strong human being, and so it was like real tension, physically.”

“And there was an element where I felt safe because we had choreography, but there was an element where I didn’t want to do everything. So, it was a lot of things,” explained the actress.

Olsen stated, “My experience with more fight sequences isn’t hand-to-hand fighting. And so, it felt kind of scary at times.”

“And then there were moments where Lily asked me to, with the rubber axe, make contact with her body. And I tapped out and was like, ‘You’re going to have to do this with my stunt double’,” added the actress.

