'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' trailer reveals new villain 'The Spot'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer introduces multiversal villain 'The Spot'

The third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just got out and spidey Miles Morales is up against several enemies including a Spider-Cat and a multiversal portal-hopping villain: The Spot.

Sony Pictures and Marvel have dropped the third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The highly anticipated movie is a sequel to their movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

The trailer features a glimpse of the new villain The Spot as he tries to rob an ATM machine from inside a bodega. Miles observes the ghost-like creature struggling to open a portal to stick his hand in and rob the machine. It’s almost as if the multiverse-hopping villain has yet to master his powers.

Later, Miles finds himself pitched across the multiverse in order to join a team of Spider-People. The elite team is led by a pragmatic Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, who will go to any lengths to save the multiverse. “You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone,” he says to Miles.

Rejecting his proposal, Miles starts a war against several Spider-People from across the multiverse.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I'mma do my own thing,” Miles tells Spider-Man 2099.

Also starring Hailey Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 8.