 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' trailer reveals new villain 'The Spot'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer introduces multiversal villain The Spot
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer introduces multiversal villain 'The Spot'

The third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just got out and spidey Miles Morales is up against several enemies including a Spider-Cat and a multiversal portal-hopping villain: The Spot.

Sony Pictures and Marvel have dropped the third trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The highly anticipated movie is a sequel to their movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

The trailer features a glimpse of the new villain The Spot as he tries to rob an ATM machine from inside a bodega. Miles observes the ghost-like creature struggling to open a portal to stick his hand in and rob the machine. It’s almost as if the multiverse-hopping villain has yet to master his powers.

Later, Miles finds himself pitched across the multiverse in order to join a team of Spider-People. The elite team is led by a pragmatic Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, who will go to any lengths to save the multiverse. “You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone,” he says to Miles.

Rejecting his proposal, Miles starts a war against several Spider-People from across the multiverse.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I'mma do my own thing,” Miles tells Spider-Man 2099.

Also starring Hailey Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 8.

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support
John Travolta, Katherine Heigl cast in romcom 'That’s Amore'

John Travolta, Katherine Heigl cast in romcom 'That’s Amore'
Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award

Javier Bardem to receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime award
Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?

Is Amber Heard planning to return to Hollywood?
'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost

'Huanted Mansion' director blown away by Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost
Maya Hawke shows off unique style during performance in Milwaukee

Maya Hawke shows off unique style during performance in Milwaukee
Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes

Elizabeth Olsen feels ‘scary at times’ while filming Love & Death scenes
Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’

Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller encourages young women to ‘speak their mind’
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date
Jennifer Lopez’s trainer shells out actress fitness mantra

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer shells out actress fitness mantra