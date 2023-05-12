 
Friday May 12, 2023
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Friday May 12, 2023

The pair went out on a double date with Antonoff’s close friend and singer Taylor Swift and Matt Healy
Music producer Jack Antonoff showed up for the premiere of the upcoming film Sanctuary at Metrograph to support his fiance Margaret Qualley. Margaret looked absolutely stunning in a dark gown with a floral top.

She's the daughter of fellow actress Andie MacDowell as well as Paul Qualley. She initially gained attention for her role in the Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Antonoff donned a simple black button-up paired with blue pants and chunky dark boots. Antonoff, who is well known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, also carried a white tote bag.

The producer and actress have been linked together romantically since 2021, although they did not confirm that they were dating until they announced their engagement in 2022.

The pair went out on a double date with Antonoff’s close friend and singer Taylor Swift and Matt Healy from The 1975 earlier in the day. The outing comes after Taylor's surprising breakup with her long-term beau Joe Alwyn.

Sources told Page Six that they could be seen in the lounge holding hands and cuddling up together. 

