Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation

Friday May 12, 2023

Meghan Markle's innate ability to charm people with her fashion game was missing from the Coronation, says an expert.

Celebrity stylist and fashion expert Miranda Holder says the Royals missed the Duchess of Sussex's 'X-Factor' at the service, making the afternoon less glamorous. 

Speaking to Jack Royston on Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast, Miranda admitted: "From a purely fashion perspective, first and foremost, which is how I always approach things, it was devastatin

The Duchess has a “Califonia cool” that she brings into the Royals. The expert then referred to Meghan's range of jeans and t-shirt looks.

She said: “Kate and Sophie and Princess Anne, they all made up for it and looked phenomenal. Camilla, of course, with her beautiful Bruce Oldfield gown, that was just absolutely exquisite,

“I thought. But it would have been just so fun to see what Meghan would have worn, and she would've just brought a little bit of extra X factor to the whole occasion," she noted.

This comes as Meghan Markle skipped King Charles coronation to stay with her kids in the US for Prince Archie's birthday.

