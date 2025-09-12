 
Prince Harry's 'wedding ring'' sparks speculation

Prince Harry recently visited the United Kingdom where he also had a meeting with King Charles

September 12, 2025

Prince Harry arrives at an event during his visit to the UK: File photo
Prince Harry drew attention during his recent visit to the United Kingdom when he was seen wearing what fans believe was a wedding ring at an event. 

The Duke of Sussex’s appearance prompted speculation about whether the gesture was intentional. 

His trip also included a meeting with his father, King Charles III. 

Although it has not been confirmed whether the band was indeed his wedding ring, images from the event fueled discussion online. 

Some fans praised Harry on social media, with one writing: “Prince Harry being the only Windsor who wears his wedding ring proudly. Turns out he’s also the only one who’s faithful to his wife.” 

Others suggested the ring might have been a subtle message to critics who continue to spread rumors about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle. 

Supporters argued it was a quiet but visible way for the prince to affirm his commitment to his wife, particularly amid recurring tabloid claims of strain between the couple.

 Both Harry and Meghan typically avoid responding directly to rumors about their private life.

