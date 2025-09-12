Queen Elizabeth's ex-aide to oversee Trump's UK visit after envoy fired

King Charles and Prince William: File photo

The British government has named James Roscoe, deputy head of mission in Washington, as interim ambassador to the United States ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit next week.

Roscoe, a career diplomat and former communications chief to Queen Elizabeth II, will oversee the visit after the dismissal of Peter Mandelson.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer sacked Mandelson on Thursday following the release of emails revealing his support for Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier convicted of sex offences.

In one message, Mandelson suggested Epstein’s 2008 conviction was “wrongful and should be challenged.”

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told MPs the material showed Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different” from what was known when he was appointed earlier this year.

Mandelson expressed “deep regret” over his association with Epstein, saying he knew nothing of his crimes.

The scandal has echoes of Prince Andrew’s downfall.

The Duke of York was stripped of his royal privileges and military titles in 2022 following scrutiny of his friendship with Epstein.

His case, together with Mandelson’s removal, is likely to weigh heavily on King Charles III and Prince William as they prepare to welcome Trump for an unprecedented second state visit.