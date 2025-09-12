Prince William's hard line for Prince Harry as family comes into harm: ‘They are above all'

Prince William puts ‘family above all’ against Prince Harry?

The chances of Prince Harry actually fixing his relationship with King Charles has been broken down by astrology expert Inbaal Hongiman.

She hypothesized a possible rekindling of the old bond, in a chat on behalf of on behalf of OLBG.

There, she noted that the father and son “can absolutely reconcile,” but the only way it will happen is “if they both step back from trying to influence the other.”

While explaining her reasons for this thought, she explained that being a Virgo for Prince Harry means that family will be incredibly important to him, as well as to his older brother Prince William

But in order to achieve anything of the sort in the future, “they need to relate to one another as brothers, not as colleagues,” she noted, as one of the conditions.

In an attempt to explain her reasons for such a thought, the astrologer said, “if they see their relationship as a business, it could never work because Virgo and Cancer have totally opposite approaches to business.”

“If they put the Firm to one side and see each other as brothers, family men, they can absolutely reconcile.”

Especially considering the fact that “Prince William is a Cancerian, which is a sensitive sign that is devoted to family and their inner circle. Anything that could harm the family unit or their closest loved ones is absolutely off the table. For Prince William, he feels that his brother was wrong to leave, and therefore he sees every decision that stemmed from that, as inherently wrong.”

“The sign of Cancer sees the family as being of highest importance, and therefore, this is the red line that he refuses to cross. Family above all.”