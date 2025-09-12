Out-of-wedlock royal son puts monarchy's image back under scrutiny

Prince Laurent of Belgium recently acknowledged that he is the biological father of Clément, the 25-year-old son of Belgian singer and former model Wendy Van Wanten.

Rumors about Laurent’s paternity have circulated since Van Wanten’s pregnancy in 2000, though she never confirmed the identity of her child’s father.

The speculation intensified over the years, fueled by gossip in Belgian media and Laurent’s reputation as the outspoken younger brother of King Philippe.

Vanity Fair said Laurent confirmed for the first time that Clément is his son, reportedly expressing pride in the young man.

Prince Laurent and Van Wanten

The acknowledgment ends decades of speculation that had surrounded the family. The revelation has drawn widespread attention in Belgium, where the monarchy is often scrutinized for both its public role and private affairs.

Van Wanten, who rose to fame in the 1980s as a pop singer and Playboy model, has largely kept her personal life private despite her celebrity status.

Prince Laurent married Claire Coombs, a British-born land surveyor, in 2003 in a ceremony held in Brussels.

The couple has three children together: Princess Louise Sophie Mary, born in 2004, and twin sons, Prince Nicolas Casimir Marie and Prince Aymeric Auguste Marie, born in 2005.

Royal commentators suggest Laurent’s admission could renew debate about the Belgian monarchy’s image, though the prince holds no constitutional role.