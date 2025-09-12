Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, drew international attention Friday as he traveled to Kyiv alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

According to some political commentators, his visit underscored symbolic support for Ukraine as Poland steps up its confrontation with Russia.

Harry, a former British Army officer, was in Ukraine in his role as founder of the Invictus Games, which aids wounded veterans.

The Duke of Sussex said he wants to support the rehabilitation of injured Ukrainian soldiers and, together with his foundation team, plans to introduce new initiatives to assist the wounded across the country.

Harry's presence carried powerful symbolism, evoking the image of a royal acting as protector in times of crisis.

While he has often been portrayed in the media through the lens of his feud with his father and brother, Harry’s arrival in Kyiv highlighted his military background and willingness to step into danger on behalf of others.

Sikorski’s simultaneous visit underscored Poland’s strategic role in supporting Kyiv.

According to reports, the foreign minister arrived on official business, signaling Warsaw’s continued commitment to Ukraine’s defense.

The joint appearance added both diplomatic and symbolic weight at a time when global attention remains fixed on the war.

According to some observers, the images of Prince Harry walking alongside Poland’s foreign minister in Kyiv are likely to irritate Moscow, as they symbolize a high-profile show of Western solidarity with Ukraine.



