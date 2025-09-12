Lilibet, Archie could be reunited with King Charles next year?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet could be reunited with their grandfather King Charles next year, the royal insiders believe following the duke’s meeting with the monarch.

According to the Daily Mail, per the GB News, Archie and Lilibet could be reunited with the king at “Balmoral or Sandringham next year” if the current trends towards reconciliation continue.

The royal source said about King Charles and Harry’s meeting in London that Archie and Lilibet have been one of the driving forces behind the monarch’s attempts to reconcile with the duke.

The royal insiders said, “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull.”

King Charles was ‘so pleased’ when Archie and Lilibet came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them, the source informed.

King Charles reunion with Harry appears to have been a major step in the direction of reconciliation.

About the security of Archie and Lilibet in UK, the insiders explained, “But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter.”