Kate Middleton silences wig rumors with viral video

Kate Middleton has unintentionally sparked a wave of debate over her hair following recent public appearances, with some observers speculating whether she relies on wigs or extensions during her cancer treatment.

The discussion began last week when the princess visited London’s Natural History Museum alongside Prince William.

Admirers praised her blonde locks, but skeptics claimed her hair appeared “too perfect,” suggesting it could not be natural after chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton on Thursday tried her hand at silk screen printing

Medical experts have since noted that not all chemotherapy protocols result in hair loss, attempting to put the matter to rest.

Still, speculation continued until Thursday, when Kate visited Marina Mill in Kent.

While trying her hand at silk screen printing, she tied her hair into a neat bun without clips or visible extensions.

Video of the moment, viewed millions of times online, led many to conclude she had effectively silenced the rumors.

Supporters suggested the princess deliberately styled her hair that way to prove her critics wrong, while others said she was simply keeping her hair out of the way during the demonstration.

For many royal fans, however, the footage settled the matter: Kate does not need a wig.