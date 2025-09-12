Death of Charlie Kirk, who mocked Harry and Meghan, draws no response from couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during a public appearance at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

According to US authorities, Kirk was struck by a sniper’s bullet while speaking at the university, prompting panic among attendees.

The authorities on Friday said that the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were often the subject of Kirk’s sharp criticism, have remained silent on his death.

The couple, like the wider royal family, traditionally refrain from commenting publicly on political events or responding directly to criticism, a stance they have kept in the wake of the tragedy.

Kirk’s remarks about Harry and Meghan drew wide attention after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when he mocked the Duke of Sussex as “emasculated” and dismissed Meghan’s allegation of racist remarks within the monarchy as “a made-up race story.”

In later appearances, Kirk defended aspects of British colonialism and argued that constitutional monarchy and the Church of England held historical value.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he warned of what he called younger royals’ declining respect for tradition.