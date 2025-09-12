 
Geo News

Death of Charlie Kirk, who mocked Harry and Meghan, draws no response from couple

Charlie Kirk had criticized and mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their Oprah Winfrey interview

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during a public appearance at Utah Valley University. He was 31. 

According to US authorities, Kirk was struck by a sniper’s bullet while speaking at the university, prompting panic among attendees.

The authorities on Friday said that the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested.  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were often the subject of Kirk’s sharp criticism, have remained silent on his death. 

The couple, like the wider royal family, traditionally refrain from commenting publicly on political events or responding directly to criticism, a stance they have kept in the wake of the tragedy. 

Death of Charlie Kirk, who mocked Harry and Meghan, draws no response from couple

Kirk’s remarks about Harry and Meghan drew wide attention after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when he mocked the Duke of Sussex as “emasculated” and dismissed Meghan’s allegation of racist remarks within the monarchy as “a made-up race story.” 

In later appearances, Kirk defended aspects of British colonialism and argued that constitutional monarchy and the Church of England held historical value. 

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he warned of what he called younger royals’ declining respect for tradition.

Out-of-wedlock royal son puts monarchy's image back under scrutiny
Out-of-wedlock royal son puts monarchy's image back under scrutiny
Prince Harry has ‘biggest' regret from King Charles' trip
Prince Harry has ‘biggest' regret from King Charles' trip
Kate Middleton silences wig rumors with viral video video
Kate Middleton silences wig rumors with viral video
Lilibet, Archie could be reunited with King Charles next year?
Lilibet, Archie could be reunited with King Charles next year?
King Charles' one promise taken from his son
King Charles' one promise taken from his son
Prince Harry talks about 'courage and determination' after meeting King Charles video
Prince Harry talks about 'courage and determination' after meeting King Charles
Royal editor weighs in on ‘biggest tell' from Prince Harry, King Charles' meeting
Royal editor weighs in on ‘biggest tell' from Prince Harry, King Charles' meeting
Meghan Markle grants special permission to Harry after King Charles meeting?
Meghan Markle grants special permission to Harry after King Charles meeting?