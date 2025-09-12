Prince Harry has ‘biggest’ regret from King Charles’ trip

Prince Harry’s regrets simmer to the surfaceAn inside source has just come forward to reveal how bad Prince Harry’s emotions are currently, when it comes to his father.

For those unversed, Prince Harry just concluded his four day tour in the UK and has headed off to Kyiv, Ukraine. He was joined by his Invictus Games Foundation team and has vowed to do “everything possible” to help aid in the recovery of thousands of military personnel, that have been hurt during the three-year with Russia.

Prior to this, the Duke had attended a number of charity initiatives in the UK, the biggest, that had been announced beforehand, were the WellChild Awards and the Children in Need initiative that the royal pledged a ‘substantial’ sum for.

Now, following his exit from the UK, and inside source has come forward.

According to the Daily Mail this source believes, “it's become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions.” That is why “he wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK.”

Before concluding they noted that while “it's hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”