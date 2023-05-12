Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam

Martin Freeman and girlfriend Rachel Mariam grace the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television awards celebration

Martin Freeman and his girlfriend Rachel Mariam seldom step out together as a couple, but the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television awards celebration at the Belvedere Restaurant in Holland Park was a rare exception.

The couple, who starred in the BBC show Normal People, stunned at the awards, with Rachel displaying her amazing figure in a sheer skirt with a feather-trimmed bandeau top showing off her tattooed arms and high heels.

Meanwhile, her beau, known for his role as Dr. Watson in BBC’s Sherlock looked dapper in a tartan suit jacket with a black shirt and blue-tinted glasses.

The star couple made their relationship public back in 2021 when they appeared at the red carpet of the Raindance Film Festival Opening Night gala screening of Best Sellers at The Dorchester.

The Hobbit star, 51, shares two teenage children with his ex Amanda Abbington, with whom he starred in Sherlock where they played love-interests turned husband and wife. The couple separated in 2016 after 16 years together.

Despite their split after long relationship, Martin and ex Amanda remain on amicable terms, "We still love each other - even if we're not in love with each other - and neither of us sees our relationship as a failure,” Amanda told Red Magazine.

"We had 16 great years together and have two fantastic kids. We still talk and we still give each other advice.”