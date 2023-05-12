 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Martin Freeman and girlfriend Rachel Mariam grace the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television awards celebration
Martin Freeman and girlfriend Rachel Mariam grace the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television awards celebration

Martin Freeman and his girlfriend Rachel Mariam seldom step out together as a couple, but the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television awards celebration at the Belvedere Restaurant in Holland Park was a rare exception.

The couple, who starred in the BBC show Normal People, stunned at the awards, with Rachel displaying her amazing figure in a sheer skirt with a feather-trimmed bandeau top showing off her tattooed arms and high heels.

Meanwhile, her beau, known for his role as Dr. Watson in BBC’s Sherlock looked dapper in a tartan suit jacket with a black shirt and blue-tinted glasses.

The star couple made their relationship public back in 2021 when they appeared at the red carpet of the Raindance Film Festival Opening Night gala screening of Best Sellers at The Dorchester.

The Hobbit star, 51, shares two teenage children with his ex Amanda Abbington, with whom he starred in Sherlock where they played love-interests turned husband and wife. The couple separated in 2016 after 16 years together.

Despite their split after long relationship, Martin and ex Amanda remain on amicable terms, "We still love each other - even if we're not in love with each other - and neither of us sees our relationship as a failure,” Amanda told Red Magazine.

"We had 16 great years together and have two fantastic kids. We still talk and we still give each other advice.”

More From Entertainment:

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend? video

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider
Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s
Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster
Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July

Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July
K-pop artist IU’s company provides update on plagiarism allegations

K-pop artist IU’s company provides update on plagiarism allegations

Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’

Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’
K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’

K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’
Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support
Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys bachelorette party ahead of wedding

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys bachelorette party ahead of wedding