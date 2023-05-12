 
‘Pani Da Bulbula’ famed singer Yaqoob Atif passes away

Friday May 12, 2023

Renowned Pakistani singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula passed away on Friday in Lahore.

The singer, who was famous for his song 'Zindagi paani da bulbula', suffered from paralysis two years ago.

The funeral prayers of Bulbula were offered at Garhi Shahu.

The news of his death was also shared by Pakistani actor Khaled Anam. 
"Yakoob Atif Bulbulla no more. May he rest in peace," he wrote on Instagram. 

The singer, who was called Bulbula Saheb by all, performed in Pakistan as well as abroad.

In film and television, he has appeared in roles ranging from peon to king. In PTV plays he had roles in Waris, Andhera Ujala, Aj di Kahani; in films Pappu Lahoria and many more.

Bulbula was the first-ever Punjabi rap singer. He released his first song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’ in October 1979. Singer Abrarul Haq also sang the same song for the film Zinda Bhaag, which was released in 2013. 

Showing vocal talent at an early age, he was asked to take the lead in the morning assembly at school by the headmaster. From ‘Lab pe aati hai dua’ he went on to recite naats. 

Bulbula was a simple man who was well aware of the fact that he did not receive his due share of fame or fortune from the industry. 

