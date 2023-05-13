 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Kelly Osbourne on Jamie Foxx: 'He is incredible human being'

Kelly Osbourne gushed over Jamie Foxx as she filled-in for his show Beat Shazam with Nick Cannon after he was admitted to hospital for an unknown "medical complication."

"He is one of the most talented, incredible human beings in the industry," adding, "and it is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on."

The 38-year-old added, "It was so much fun. I hope I did her justice."

Osbourne's praise comes after the Django Unchained star took to social media to thanked his fans.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram on May 3. "Feeling blessed."

Previously, the megastar underwent medical treatment in April, as revealed by his daughter Corinne Foxx on social media.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on Instagram, April 12 while stressing privacy.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

