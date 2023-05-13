 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoffs wedding date in her song Margaret
Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'

Lana Del Rey's recent duet with Jack Antonoff, titled "Margaret," sparked speculation among fans about the wedding date of Antonoff and Emmy-nominated actress Margaret Qualley.

Del Rey's lyrics include the line, "join the party/By the way, the party is Dec. 18." However, Qualley confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the wedding is not on that date, and Del Rey did not include their actual wedding date in the song.

“[Lana] was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song. But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favorite poet. I adore her,” Qualley said.

During a recent concert, Antonoff shared that Del Rey had suggested writing a song about his fiancée, which turned out to be "Margaret."

The mystery of Del Rey's Dec. 18 party invitation remains unsolved, but it could be related to events such as Keith Richards' 80th birthday or the fourth anniversary of Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

Lana Del Rey's latest album, titled "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," was released on March 24. It's her ninth album and her lengthiest yet, featuring intricate songs about family and romantic relationships.

More From Entertainment:

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family
Disney to merge Hulu and Disney+ content in single app

Disney to merge Hulu and Disney+ content in single app
Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen praises her for being “incredibly warm”

Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen praises her for being “incredibly warm”
Kelly Clarkson breaks her silence on The Kelly Clarkson show environment claims

Kelly Clarkson breaks her silence on The Kelly Clarkson show environment claims
Alia Bhatt weighs in on MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt weighs in on MET Gala debut
Matt Healy opens for Taylor Swift once again amid dating rumors

Matt Healy opens for Taylor Swift once again amid dating rumors
Animated film 'Butterfly Tale' to feature Shawn Mendes' song 'Something Big'

Animated film 'Butterfly Tale' to feature Shawn Mendes' song 'Something Big'
Jack Harlow reflects on working with late Lance Reddick: ‘absolute pleasure’

Jack Harlow reflects on working with late Lance Reddick: ‘absolute pleasure’
Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life

Angelina Jolie’s ‘wary’ as son Maddox decides to move ahead in life
Johnny Depp inks biggest-ever men's fragrance deal with Dior

Johnny Depp inks biggest-ever men's fragrance deal with Dior