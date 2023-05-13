Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkan known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

According to a report,, the suspect identified as Vivian Gomez was booked at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida on April 20.

E! News reported that Gomez,50, who lives in the state, is set to be extradited to California before a May 22 court appearance to face charges of two felony counts of carrying out involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license to result in great bodily injury.

According to Gourkani's website, she died on April 20 from complications from a cosmetic surgery.

E! News reported that San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Palo Alto Daily Post that Gourkani had hired Gomez to assist her with a buttock enhancement.

It said after arriving in Burlingame, Calif., Gomez, he alleged, gave the Kardashian look-alike what is believed to be silicone injections. She then began having health issues, and passed away following her cardiac arrest, the outlet reported.