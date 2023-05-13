 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkan known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

According to a report,, the suspect identified as Vivian Gomez was booked at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida on April 20.

E! News reported that Gomez,50, who lives in the state, is set to be extradited to California before a May 22 court appearance to face charges of two felony counts of carrying out involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license to result in great bodily injury.

According to Gourkani's website, she died on April 20 from complications from a cosmetic surgery.

E! News reported that San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Palo Alto Daily Post that Gourkani had hired Gomez to assist her with a buttock enhancement.

It said after arriving in Burlingame, Calif., Gomez, he alleged, gave the Kardashian look-alike what is believed to be silicone injections. She then began having health issues, and passed away following her cardiac arrest, the outlet reported.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military
Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster
BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST

BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport
Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend

Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend
'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed
Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression

Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family
Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'

Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'
Priyanka Chopra sets her priorities straight after baby daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra sets her priorities straight after baby daughter Malti Marie
Demi Lovato addresses why she feels ‘relieved’ to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Demi Lovato addresses why she feels ‘relieved’ to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder