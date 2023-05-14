 
Sunday May 14, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Sunday May 14, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood inspired Michael J Fox to bid farewell to acting as he related to one of the movie's scenes.

During an interview with Empire, the Back To The Future star recounted The Good Fight shoot, where he forgot his lines due to Parkinson's disease.

"I thought of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," adding, "There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore."

"He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane," he said.

Fox added: "I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let's move on.' It was peaceful."

Previously, Fox also revealed a milestone in the research of Parkinson's disease cure.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Friday's Lorraine, he added, "I feel it's [a cure] closer than it's ever been."

The veteran actor continued, "I think we've found this biomarker which is huge, identifying the disease and therefore being able to treat it earlier."

"It was a gigantic breakthrough, we didn't expect to make it this soon. We were working on it for a long time, ten years ago we talked about it."

