 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival
 Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

The Austin City Limits festival has announced its lineup for its 22nd annual event, which will take place over two weekends in October.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (weekend one only), The Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, and The 1975 (weekend two only). Other performers include Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others.

The festival will have nine stages and will showcase 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and icons, as well as Latin stars.

Three-day tickets for both weekends will go on sale with layaway plans available. Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the festival, with a full broadcast lineup and schedule to be announced later.

The festival will also feature homegrown Texas talent and premium cocktails for sale on bar menus throughout the festival.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on two consecutive three-day weekends with 9 stages and 100+ performances. The festival will take place October 6-8 and 13-15, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance
Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement

Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement
James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports

James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports
Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire
Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash

Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash
Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good
Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off
'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'
What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?
Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military