Sunday May 14, 2023
‘Ted Lasso’ star Keeley Hazell uses her leaked sex tape as inspiration for new episode

The tape then ends getting discussed by the members of the AFC Richmond in the show
Well-known series Ted Lasso’s Keeley Hazell reveals she used her leaked sex tape to write a brand new episode for the show. The former model faced immense trauma after a tape of her and her boyfriend was leaked on the internet.

According to The Mail, Keely, who plays the role of Bex in the show, co-wrote the episode that came out last week which revolved around a leaked sex tape. In the episode, a character named Keely Jones played by Juno Temple, is shocked to find out that a video she filmed for a past boyfriend has made its way to the internet.

The tape then ends getting discussed by the members of the AFC Richmond in the show, as they express their sympathy towards Keely and decide not to watch the video.

A source explained: “'It was written as an empowering storyline and Keeley Hazell was very passionate about ensuring that it was presented properly. It is wonderful that all of these years later she was able to use her torrid experience for some good and to shine a light on the issue which can be so devastating for so many people.” 

