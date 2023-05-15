Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London

Prince Louis was spotted being cheeky with family on his first engagement since King Charles coronation.



The youngest son of Prince William reflects upon his dynamic with the monarch as he pokes fun at Grandpa.

Louis, who accompanied his family to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, compared himself to the King after white paint spilled on his head.

The Prince went on to quip about his white hair as he said: “just like Grandpa.”

This comes after mother Kate Middleton expressed her concerns about Prince Louis' antics during a public engagement in Soho.

Kate admitted she has her concerns about how her youngest is going to behave at the ceremony.

"There's a mix of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment," she said.

"Louis will behave, you think?" asked a fan to which Kate replied, "I hope so," and crossing her fingers. She added, "You never, you never quite know do you?"

Prince Louis made headlines with his presence at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The youngest royal was seen in his element as he accompanied his parents.

"The kids were the stars of the show," Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Anne said.

"Louis, he gets—he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on."