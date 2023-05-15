 
Monday May 15, 2023
Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Famed star Kaley Cuoco has just celebrated her very first Mother’s Day with her infant daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory star shares her daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The 37-year-old also celebrated the momentous moment with a quick share to social media.

Her tribute post has been shared to Instagram Stories and it includes a small video of her infant daughter cooing early in the morning.

She approaches the crib, in the video, and exclaims “Good morning! Hello!”

After seeing Matilda smile, she starts tickling the tiny tyke, causing the grin to become even wider and asks, “Did you make me a mommy? Is it Mommy's Day? Thank you for making me a mommy! I love you!”

Later into the video she also gushes over her little stash and claims, “Best first Mother’s Day wake up ever!”

She even shared a more permanent tribute on her main feed, and featured snaps of Matilda alongside all the women who've helped raise her till now.

That post featured the caption, "My first Mother's Day was as sweet as it gets! Thank you to my wonderful other half for flying home just to spend the day with us and to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you!"

