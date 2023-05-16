Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Mother’s Day surrounded by love and her kids on the special day.



The Brazilian model shared a carousel of sweet throwback images on Instagram with her two children. In the caption, she wrote in English and Portuguese, “Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there who, with their infinite love can move mountains.”

Bündchen also shared images with her own mom, Vania Nonnenmacher, as she continued to write, “Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom! [heart emoji].”

The former Victoria Secret’s model is mom to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex-husband Tom Brady.



Brady and Bündchen finalised their divorce on October 28th after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, a source told People Magazine that the pair “agreed to joint custody of the kids,” as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

The exes have remained friendly after they split as the continue to co-parent their children. The two have often shown each other support through their social media.

Moreover, Brady also gave a shoutout to his former wife on Mother's Day.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote in his caption in a carousel shared onto Instagram, in which he added photos of his mom, Bündchen and his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan with whom he shares his eldest son, Jack.

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most,” he wrote in the caption.

