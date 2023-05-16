Prince Edward hosts Gold Award celebrations at Buckingham Palace

Prince Edward hosted the Gold Award celebrations for the first time since he was bestowed the title Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year.



While hosting the event, the Prince paid tribute to his late father Prince Philip, who set up the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956.

At the first celebrations on Monday 15 May, the Duke gave a speech about the impact of the Awards, alongside television presenter, former professional footballer, and Silver DofE Award holder Jermaine Jenas.

The 19-year-old, Gold Award achiever Ffion Davies also told the attendees how the DofE gave her the confidence to follow her dream to become a firefighter.

He also met people who have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity, and resilience to complete their Gold DofE Award in schools, community organisations, youth groups and workplaces, all over the UK.

In his role as Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), he is set to host four celebratory events for young people across two days – Monday 15 May and Friday 19 May 2023.

Throughout the week, over 9,000 young people will be welcomed to the Buckingham Palace Garden.

At these special events, the Buckingham Palace Garden was transformed into a festival-style celebration.