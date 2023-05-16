Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films

After his spellbinding performance on Disney+’s Andor, the actor who rose to fame for his portrayal of Gollum in Lord of the Rings, Andy Serkis may reprise his role for a new set of movies based on the fantasy series.

Warner Bros. and New Line are planning to expand the LOTR landscape with new movies set during the Third Age. Pioneering director Peter Jackson and his team of writers are part of negotiations around the new films.

While nothing is established yet, The Hollywood Reporter sought Andy Serkis’ opinion about the project.

“I adore those guys and they are a second family to me,” Serkis told THR. “I’ve spent so many years making films with them. I love their sensibility and their take; it’s filmmaking on a different kind of level. You live and breathe it. And so, yes, if some opportunity were to come up, it would be an amazing thing.”

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, film executives at Warner Bros., have formerly expressed their desire to tell new stories set in J.R.R. Tolkien's universe of Middle-earth rather than rehashing Peter Jackson's original films.

Andy Serkis’ who also voiced Baloo in his self-directed film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle said that visual effects only match how the actor embodies the character. Speaking to 'till Watching Netflix, he added that all the emotions related to voice, characteristics and more are primarily the work of the performer.

Serkis’ portrayal of Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was the first-ever usage of real-time motion capture in a film. He is the recipient of an Empire Award and two Saturn Awards.